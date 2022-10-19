K'taka seeks financial package to arecanut growers

Karnataka leaders seek financial package to arecanut growers

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  Oct 19 2022, 23:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 23:54 ist

A delegation comprising BJP leaders from Malnad region on Wednesday urged Central government to provide financial packages to arecanut farmers, who have suffered losses due to leaf spot disease.

The delegation, led by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and requested him to depute a team of scientists to study the disease and suggest remedial measures.

“For the last few days leaf spot disease is spreading like wildfire and has affected crops grown in 20,000 hectares in the state. Since the disease spreads through the air, there is all likelihood that the disease may spread to more areas in a short period in the coming days and the very existence of areca crops is under threat. Spraying fungicides as recommended is not controlling the disease. Farmers who are unable to bear the losses are taking extreme steps by taking their lives,” the memorandum said.

The delegation comprised former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B Y Raghavendra, Sagar MLA Hartal Halappa and others.

“Arecanut is grown in around 12 lakh hectares across the country with a production of around 12 lakh tonnes valued around Rs 54,000 crore. Karnataka contributes around 9.5 lakh tonnes valued around Rs 43,000 crore. It provides livelihood to around 50 lakh people in the state,” the memorandum said.

