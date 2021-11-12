Karnataka leading EV, green economy revolution: Gadkari

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday that India will emerge as the world leader in the electric vehicles space in the next five years and Karnataka will be in the “forefront of this revolution”.

Gadkari was addressing the inaugural Ananthkumar Memorial Lecture organised by the Ananthkumar Pratishthana on the occasion of the third death anniversary of the senior BJP leader.

“Karnataka is at the forefront of innovations taking place when it comes to electric vehicles and green hydrogen, especially Bengaluru that is contributing significantly to the green economy,” Gadkari said.

“The country’s green economy is rapidly growing. Startups in Bengaluru are taking up important research in these areas. There’s much research happening on flexible-fuel engines and electric vehicles,” Gadkari said.

“In the next five years, going by the kind of research taking place, there’s no doubt that India will be the world leader. And, Bengaluru will play a leading role,” he said.

Hailing Ananthkumar, Gadkari credited him with helping the BJP grow to its size today. “We feel the absence of Ananthkumar in the country’s current political climate,” he said. “Ananthkumar had the scope for more opportunities in politics.”

Gadkari said that the long-pending peripheral ring road for Bengaluru was Ananthkumar’s dream. “I will visit the state after the model code of conduct (for the MLC polls) and take a final decision on the project.”

