Karnataka legislative Council session to be reconvened on December 15

Under pressure from the government, the Legislative Council, which was “abruptly” adjourned on Thursday, will be convened again on December 15. It is speculated that the House will take up the issue of no-confidence motion against Council Chairman Pratapchandra Shetty.

A BJP delegation had met Governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday seeking his intervention to direct the Council Chairperson to convene the session on December 15. The BJP MLCs contended that the Council was abruptly adjourned on Thursday though the Business Advisory Committee agenda had scheduled the proceedings till December 15. This, even as the BJP leaders had moved a no-confidence motion against Shetty.

Leader of the House Kota Srinivas Poojary told DH that they wanted the government to take up the no-confidence motion on December 15.

According to a senior MLC, not taking up the motion will result in a “legal battle”.

“The government gave the Chairperson notice, asking him to reconvene the session to resolve the no-confidence motion. He has declined. Once the no-confidence motion is issued, the Chairman must hand over the seat to his deputy. The Chairman can defend himself and it will be put up for voting. If it is in his favour, he can be back in his seat,” he said.