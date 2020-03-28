Karnataka: Liquor shop looted in Hubballi

  • Mar 28 2020, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 00:02 ist
Representative image.

Amid the lockdown clamped in view of COVID-19, miscreants broke into a liquor shop near Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Gabbur Cross in Old Hubballi on Friday night and made away with Indian Made Liquor worth Rs 60,000 and Rs 46,000 in cash.

According to a police source, the miscreants gained entry into the Mysuru Sales International Limited (MSIL) liquor outlet by break opening its shutters. Beer and other liquor products were stolen. The incident came to light on Saturday morning.

All liquor shops are shut in the city since March 24. Bendigeri station police officials visited the crime spot and have registered a case.

