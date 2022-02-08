Hijab Row Updates: Will decide on uniform after HC's judgement, says Udupi's MGM college principal
updated: Feb 08 2022, 14:30 ist
Track updates on the hijab row in Karnataka and other latest news with DH.
14:24
Tension grips Shikaripur town after agitating youths hurl stones at bus
Tension gripped Shikaripur town on Tuesday, when a group of youths belonging to the minority community hurled stones at a private bus during the agitation demanding the government to permit Muslim girls to wear hijabs in classrooms.
They were staging outside government pre-university college in the town. In order to control the mob, police resorted to light-caning. Enraged by this, some agitators hurled stones at a private bus and damaged the windshield. - DHNS
14:20
Students of DVS college stage a protest in Shivamogga on Tuesday demanding the college management either permit them to attend classes wearing saffron shawl or ban hijabs. Credit: Special arrangement
14:11
DH Toon | Hijab row: Leave them kids alone!
14:07
Devidas Naik, principal of MGM College Principal in Udupi, said that the college will take a decision after High Court pronounces its judgement on the row over hijab. Holiday has been declared for students in the college
14:03
Section 144 to be in force in Shivamogga till February 9
14:02
DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf
14:00
After initial protest in the morning, students of IDSG government College in Chikkamagluru entered the classes by removing saffron shawls. Six students wearing headscarves returned to their houses after the college denied entry to classrooms
13:57
Prohibitory orders enforced in Shivamogga city after some students hurled stones at government first grade college in the city
13:49
Hijab vs saffron shawls: Clash erupts between students at Udupi's MGM college
Fresh protests erupted at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi on Tuesday after a large group of students wearing saffron stoles and headgears raised slogans in thecollege campus against the hijab as female Muslim students arrived at the college wearing headscarves.
Amid controversy over dress code, BBMP distributes uniforms to its schools
Amidst a raging controversy over dress code in schools and colleges, the BBMP began distributing uniforms at schools across Bengaluru.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials maintained that the move has no connection to the snowballing controversy, though they admitted that distribution of uniforms has been pending since August when schools reopened for offline classes. Students, it said, had no clue about the uniform.
MGM college principal Devidas Naik has declared holiday for the students. However the students have continued their protest in the college premises.
13:48
OPINION | The Hijab Controversy: A whipped-up row
The “row” in Karnataka over wearing the hijab or headscarf by some Muslim girl students, which began in a college in Udupi district, is a whipped-up controversy. Most colleges do not usually have a dress code, except rules against skimpy wear, and many Muslim girls have been going to college with their heads covered. To suddenly stop them from entering institutions that they should consider their own, having enrolled and begun their college life there, is unwarranted and detrimental not only to the students in question but also the State and its goal to educate more girl children, treat them with respect and enable them to find their place in a complex and changing world.
"Stringent action will be taken against those who are contributing to disturbing the situation in educational institutions," said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, on Udupi hijab row
13:41
An air of tension prevailed at the MGM college at Manipal in Udupi after two groups of students wearing hijabs and saffron shawls raised slogans against each other on the campus on Tuesday. A group of girl students of the college wearing burqas and hijab
13:40
Karnataka High Court says - we will go by reason, by law, not by passion or emotions. We will go by what Constitution says. Constitution is the Bhagavad Gita for me.
09:22
