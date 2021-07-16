Karnataka logs 1,806 new Covid-19 cases, 42 deaths

Active cases stood at 31,399

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 16 2021, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 22:26 ist
Medical staff inoculates people with Covid vaccine during a free vaccination drive organised by Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar at BMS Nursing Home, Shankarapura in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Karnataka on Friday reported 1,806 new Covid-19 infections and 42 deaths, pushing the caseload to 28,80,370 and death toll to 36,079, the health department said.

As many as 2,748 patients recovered today, taking the total recoveries to 28,12,869. The positivity rate for the day was 1.18 per cent and Case Fatality Rate 2.32 per cent, the department said.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 411 infections, the highest among all the districts of the state whereas there were 10 deaths. The city has so far reported 12,21,371 infections and 15,781 deaths.

There were 12,376 active cases.

Dakshina Kannada remained a major Covid-19 hotspot with 225 infections and 10 fatalities.

According to the health department bulletin, Mysuru reported 174 fresh infections, Hassan 138, Shivamogga 110 and Udupi 105. Other districts too reported new cases.

Fifteen districts reported fatalities, while Bagalkote, Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagara, Udupi and Vijayapura recorded zero deaths.

The state conducted 1,52,908 Covid-19 tests including 1,22,758 RT-PCR tests and other methods.

So far 3.66 crore tests were done cumulatively.

There were 1,88,908 inoculations done on Friday taking the total vaccinations to 2.68 crore, the department added.

