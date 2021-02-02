Karnataka logs 388 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths

DHNS
  • Feb 02 2021, 03:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH

Karnataka logged 388 new Covid-19 cases and three related fatalities, taking the total infection count to 9,39,775 and the toll to 12,220, on Monday.

The day also saw 470 patients getting discharged after recovery. The recoveries have reached 9,21,592 in the state. Of the 5,944 active cases, 145 are in Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru Urban registered 201 new infections. Tumakuru and Kodagu recorded next highest cases with 27 each followed by Dakshina Kannada 16 and Mysuru and Hassan 13 each.

A total of over 1,70,87,246 samples have been tested, so far, out of which 53,316 were tested on Monday alone.

Since the pulse polio programme has been scheduled from January 31 to February 3, Covid vaccines are not being administered on these days.

