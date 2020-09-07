Karnataka: Low testing yields over 5,000 Covid-19 cases

  Sep 07 2020
The state recorded only 5,773 Covid-19 cases on Monday, in keeping with the trend of low testing on Sundays. Karnataka had been reporting positive cases in excess of 9,000 over the past six days.

Only 45,421 samples were tested from midnight of September 5 to midnight of September 6, which yielded 5,773 new cases on Monday. 

It may be recalled that on August 31, the state reported 6,495 cases as it tested only 43,132 samples from the midnight of August 29 to the midnight of August 30, again a Sunday. 

Ballari reported 266 cases, Mysuru 221, Davangere 199, and Mandya 169. The total number of positive cases breached the four lakh mark in the state with 4,04,324 people having been affected by the virus so far. 

On the bright side, a total of 8,015 patients were discharged, taking the total recoveries to more than three lakh. 

 

