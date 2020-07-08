Karnataka, Maharashtra to pressurize centre to notify Krishna Tribunal award

Karnataka and Maharashtra will pressurize the central government to make gazette notification of award of Krishna Tribunal that will facilitate use of waters allocated and increase height of Almatti dam. Both the states also agreed to form a committee to manage flood situation faced during monsoon season annually.

A delegation from the state led by Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkholi held a meeting with Maharashtra delegation led by Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Both were unanimous to put pressure on the centre to make gazette notification of Krisha Tribunal award and to increase height of Almatti dam. Award not being notified has been resulting in both the states not being able to use their share of waters.

Meeting also decided to constitute a committee to manage flood situation faced during monsoon season. Proposal given by Maharashtra was accepted by state’s delegation and informed that Karnataka Neeravari Nigam chief engineer and superintendent will be made members of the committee.

Maharashtra delegation stated that during summer they release water for meeting the drinking water needs. In the coming days instead of paying for water, Karnataka should release water to meet its needs during the same period.

Karnataka delegation asked the officials for preparing study report on the alternatives available to share water with Maharashtra.

Along with Jarkiholi, Textiles Minister Shrimant Patil, Slum Development Board Chairman Mahesh Kumathalli, Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh, Water Resources Department Special Officer Rudrayya and Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Managing Director Mallikarjun Gunge were members of the state delegation.

The Maharashtra delegation along with Patil comprised of minister Rajesh Patil-Yadravkar, Satej Patil, Balasaheb Patil, Vishwajit Kadam, MP Sanjay Patil, Dhairyasheel Mane, Rajesh Patil and officials.