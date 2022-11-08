K'taka man kills woman, dumps body in well in Goa; held

Karnataka man held for killing woman, dumping body in well in North Goa

The woman's decomposed body was found in the well on November 4

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Nov 08 2022, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2022, 16:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man has been arrested from Karnataka for allegedly killing a 35-year-old woman and dumping her body in a well at a village in North Goa, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday apprehended Manjuppa Nhajantri (39), a native of Haveri in Karnataka, from the neighbouring state, deputy superintendent of police Jivba Dalvi said.

The accused had allegedly killed Yallama Nagappa Bekinal and threw her body in a well in Thivim village, he said.

The woman's decomposed body was found in the well on November 4, he said.

“The body was fished out with the help of the fire brigade. The woman had a nylon rope tied with a stone around her waist,” the official said.

Police teams were sent to the neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Karnataka to check their missing persons records.

A search was also conducted at Colvale and Thivim areas to see if any woman had been reported missing, he said. After a massive search by the Colvale police, the deceased woman's sister was traced in Thivim and the victim's identity was established, the official said.

The victim's sister informed the police that the woman had fought with her husband, who had gone to his native place in Karnataka. She had then become friends with the accused, he said. 

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Goa
murder

