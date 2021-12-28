Karnataka may hike relief for families shifting from protected forest areas

In a move that will help thousands of families living in protected forest areas that are not declared as tiger reserves, the Forest Department has proposed to enhance the relocation package per family from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

The voluntary relocation of families living in core areas began under Project Tiger, in an effort to reduce man-animal conflict in areas declared as tiger reserves under the Wildlife Protection Act.

As per the guidelines issued by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), families choosing to move out of a core area can opt for a financial package or accept the rehabilitation arranged by the Forest department.

In 2017, the state government enhanced the funding from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per each family living in tiger reserves. However, those living in protected areas but not declared as tiger reserves continued to receive only Rs 10 lakh.

Karnataka has five national parks and 33 sanctuaries, including five tiger reserves. As relocation/rehabilitation is voluntary, officials had a hard time convincing people protected areas to accept the Rs 10 lakh.

“The department has submitted a proposal to the government to enhance the funding on a par with the package given to families in tiger reserve. We hope to get the approval soon,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Sanjai Mohan told DH.

Activist Giridhar Kulkarni, who has been writing to Forest Minister Umesh Katti and officials of the department, said enhancing the compensation will benefit thousands of families.

“In Bhimgad sanctuary alone, there are about 550 families. A few of them in Talewadi village have come forward for relocation. Considering the inflation, enhancing the package will help them during rehabilitation,” he said.

An official in the department said enhancing the package was win-win situation. “Providing basic infrastructure to villages in protected areas involves many challenges, in addition to the cost. The extent of core forest area has declined in the last three decades. In the long term, voluntary relocation not only helps keeping the core areas safe, but also increases the chance of villagers to access job market and join the mainstream,” he added.

