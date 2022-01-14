Karnataka Milk Federation proposes Rs 3 hike on milk

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has sought a Rs 3 hike per litre of milk in the state and appealed to CM Basavaraj Bommai to approve the fresh tariff.

The General body meeting of the KMF, headed by KMF Chairperson Balachandra Jarkiholi, which was held in Bengaluru on Thursday unanimously approved the proposal to hike Rs 3 per litre of milk.

Acknowledging the decision Jarkiholi told media persons that the 'Nandini' milk-the flagship brand of KMF is the cheapest milk brand available in India. "We are selling a litre of Nandini milk at Rs 37 and all Milk unions of Karnataka have unanimously sought revision in the prices. As a federation, we will not benefit from the hike as Rs 3 will be paid to the farmers during the procurement of milk. We will soon meet CM Bommai and get approval for the revised tariff," Jarkiholi said.

The KMF Chairperson also said that the work at Nandini Mega Food park in Belagavi is in full swing and once operational the unit will boost the sale of Paneer and Cheese besides helping market other products of KMF. The General body also decided to market its flavoured milk products produced at Hassan Pet bottle plant. The plant alone produces about 5 lakh pet bottles on daily basis.

