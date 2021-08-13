Karnataka misses detecting 12 cases for every Covid-19 positive case

For every confirmed Covid case, Karnataka missed detecting 12 Covid patients, revealed the second serosurvey.

Called the cases-to-infections ratio or CIR, this figure was 3 for Bengaluru Urban. With a CIR of 39, the highest number of infections go undetected in Belagavi.

The CIR for BBMP on the other hand is 6. However, in comparison to CIR of 40 in the first serosurvey, there is improved case identification between first and second survey.

The total prevalence was highest in Mysuru district (33.6 per cent), followed by Mandya (31.9 per cent), Kodagu (27.1 per cent), Chamarajanagar (22.6 per cent), and Kolar (20.8 per cent).

Within BBMP area, the total prevalence varied from 13.8 per cent (RR Nagar) to 24.3 per cent (Dasarahalli). The CIR ranged from 4–8 and the Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) from 0.11 per cent-0.28 per cent.

As in the first serosurvey, Dharwad district had the highest IFR. The IFR of Bengaluru Urban was 0.17 per cent.