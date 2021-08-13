K'taka misses detecting 12 cases for every Covid case

Karnataka misses detecting 12 cases for every Covid-19 positive case

Called the cases-to-infections ratio or CIR, this figure was 3 for Bengaluru Urban

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS,
  • Aug 13 2021, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 03:24 ist
As in the first serosurvey, Dharwad district had the highest IFR. Credit: DH Photo

For every confirmed Covid case, Karnataka missed detecting 12 Covid patients, revealed the second serosurvey.

Called the cases-to-infections ratio or CIR, this figure was 3 for Bengaluru Urban. With a CIR of 39, the highest number of infections go undetected in Belagavi.

The CIR for BBMP on the other hand is 6. However, in comparison to CIR of 40 in the first serosurvey, there is improved case identification between first and second survey.

The total prevalence was highest in Mysuru district (33.6 per cent), followed by Mandya (31.9 per cent), Kodagu (27.1 per cent), Chamarajanagar (22.6 per cent), and Kolar (20.8 per cent).

Within BBMP area, the total prevalence varied from 13.8 per cent (RR Nagar) to 24.3 per cent (Dasarahalli). The CIR ranged from 4–8 and the Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) from 0.11 per cent-0.28 per cent.

As in the first serosurvey, Dharwad district had the highest IFR. The IFR of Bengaluru Urban was 0.17 per cent. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka
Coronavirus vaccine
BBMP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ban 'manjha' across India

Ban 'manjha' across India

Gandhiji and the grammar of his ideas

Gandhiji and the grammar of his ideas

Toy train to come up in Arunachal near China border

Toy train to come up in Arunachal near China border

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

 