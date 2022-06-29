Karnataka MLA Khader locks dump yard in Kanchinadka

Mangalore MLA U T Khader locked a solid waste dumping yard at Kanchinadka in his constituency, where waste from Bantwal town municipality was being dumped in an unscientific manner, on Tuesday.

“Based on complaints from villagers, I visited the waste dumping yard, which was allotted for Bantwal municipality in 2007. However, residents in the village have been opposing the waste management unit in Kanchinadka. Later, after the issue was discussed in the state Legislative Assembly, a decision was taken by the district administration to allow the municipality to use the space for managing dry waste at Kanchinadka. However, the municipality had violated the guidelines and was dumping wet waste in an unscientific manner,” he alleged. The entire area reeks of a nauseating smell.

The MLA said that even the carcasses of dead animals were also dumped at the site.