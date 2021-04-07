Karnataka moms who adopt to get 180 days maternity leave

In a significant move, the state government has notified an order allowing its employees who adopt children to avail maternity and paternity leaves on par with biological parents.

The new rules will allow mothers who have adopted a child to take 180 days of maternity leave, while granting 15 days of paternity leave for fathers, same as that given to biological parents.

According to officials in the Finance Department, which regulates employee leaves, earlier adoptive parents had to use their own leaves. In the earlier system, women were given 60 days of leave, which included their own commuted leaves and casual leaves.

“The government has recognised that even adoptive parents need time to bond with the child. In certain cases there might be a single parent adopting too. Keeping this in view, it was important to extend maternity leave benefits for all,” an official, who did not want to be named, explained.

The leave will be applicable to adopted children below the age of one year, the official specified.

The state government had first issued a government order in this regard in February 2020, which has been published in the official gazette now.

Speaking to DH, T R Vedavathi, treasurer, Akhila Karnataka State Government Employees Association, hailed the move. “The state government’s decision will definitely benefit many employees. Since the order was first issued ahead of the onset of the pandemic last year, not many employees are aware about it. We need to create more awareness about the provision,” she said.

In many instances, taboo surrounding adoption also prevents women from declaring it officially. “If they have adopted at an older age, there is still some stigma about announcing it and they may opt for using their own leaves. Awareness has to be created even about this issue,” she added.

Child rights activist Vasudeva Sharma opined this would help in fighting against the stigma attached with adoption. “This will help emphasise that adopted children are just like biological children. In several instances, people even shift houses after they adopt, owing to the stigma. The government’s move is a welcome step in fighting this stigma,” he said.