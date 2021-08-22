Karnataka mulls holding TET once in six months

The Education department is contemplating holding teachers' eligibility test (TET) once in six months, minister B C Nagesh said on Sunday.
More candidates can take exams if TET is held on a designated date once in six months, the Primary and Secondary Education minister told reporters here.
Replying to a query on teacher transfers, the minister said, "The state government has already issued a notification on teacher transfers. Counselling for the transfers will begin on September 5. Over 35,000 teachers have applied for the transfers. The department has taken necessary measures to conduct the transfers in a transparent manner," Nagesh said.
