Karnataka mulls separate graveyard for Covid-19 victims

Health Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday said he would soon order the officials concerned to identify two acres of land outside cities and towns for the disposal of bodies of those who die of Covid-19.

The move follows the reports of the locals and the graveyard committees not allowing the burial of the Covid-19 victims, fearing virus

spread.

“We have been receiving a lot of complaints about the locals opposing the burial of the bodies of those who died of Covid-19. In order to address this issue, I will order the district administrations immediately to identify two acres of land outside the towns and cities to bury/cremate the Covid-19 victims. This is being done in many states, including Madhya Pradesh,” the minister told reporters after chairing a progress review meeting

here.

Ayurveda for Covid-19 treatment

Replying to a query on a proposal to provide Ayurveda medicine to treat Covid-19 patients, the minister said, “Ayurveda specialist Dr Giridhar Khaje had administered Ayurveda medicine to 10 Covid-19 patients admitted to Victoria Hospital.

All 10 patients have recovered. The doctor has come forward to administer Ayurveda medicine to over 42,000 contacts of the Covid patients for free. I have asked RGUHS vice-chancellor to submit a report of treating Covid patients with Auyrveda medicine.”