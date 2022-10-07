Karnataka News Live: 9 people booked for trespassing into Bidar madrasa & performing puja
Karnataka News Live: 9 people booked for trespassing into Bidar madrasa & performing puja
updated: Oct 07 2022, 08:08 ist
08:04
Bidar police books 9 people for trespassing into madrasa performing puja
Karnataka | Bidar police booked nine people for allegedly trespassing into Mahmud Gawan madrasa, a heritage site & performing puja during Dasara festivities yesterday; Members of Muslim community staged a protest
Sonia Gandhi walked just half a km and left: CM Bommai
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s participation in the Bharat Jodo march in Karnataka would have no impact on the BJP, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, slyly pointing out that she walked for just half a km.
07:27
Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in JD(S) stronghold Mandya
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined the party's ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra for the first time since its start a month ago with an aim to set a narrative against the RSS-BJP in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and revive the party on the ground.
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra starts for the day from Malenahalli, Mandya
