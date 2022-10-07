Karnataka News Live: 9 people booked for trespassing into Bidar madrasa & performing puja

  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 08:08 ist
  • 08:04

    Bidar police books 9 people for trespassing into madrasa performing puja

  • 07:48

    Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra starts for the day from Malenahalli, Mandya

  • 07:28

    Sonia Gandhi walked just half a km and left: CM Bommai

    Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s participation in the Bharat Jodo march in Karnataka would have no impact on the BJP, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, slyly pointing out that she walked for just half a km.

  • 07:27

    Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in JD(S) stronghold Mandya

    Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined the party's ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra for the first time since its start a month ago with an aim to set a narrative against the RSS-BJP in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and revive the party on the ground.

