Not competent for minister post, says MLA S A Ramadas

Karnataka: Not competent for minister post, says MLA S A Ramadas

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 18 2020, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 15:22 ist
MLA S A Ramadas Credit: DH File Photo/Savitha B R

MLA S A Ramadas on Friday said that he is not competent for minister berth and left it for Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to decide.

Speaking to reporters, in Mysuru, Ramadass said, 'Captain' will take a decision as to who will be inducted into his cabinet.

"I will work efficiently if I am given an opportunity," he said.

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar also said that it left tothe CM. He also denied of changing Chief Minister and said, it was just a rumour doing rounds in media and not in the political sector.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

S A Ramdas
B S Yediyurappa
Mysuru

What's Brewing

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

 