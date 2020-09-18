Karnataka: Not competent for minister post, says MLA S A Ramadas

MLA S A Ramadas on Friday said that he is not competent for minister berth and left it for Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to decide.

Speaking to reporters, in Mysuru, Ramadass said, 'Captain' will take a decision as to who will be inducted into his cabinet.

"I will work efficiently if I am given an opportunity," he said.

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar also said that it left tothe CM. He also denied of changing Chief Minister and said, it was just a rumour doing rounds in media and not in the political sector.