K'taka: One more tests COVID-19 positive in Mangaluru

Karnataka: One more tests COVID-19 positive in Mangaluru

Naina J
Naina J, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 05 2020, 12:40 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 12:40 ist
Representative image.

A 51-year-old man from Boloor in Mangaluru was tested positive for COVID-19. He was in the contact of P 536, said DC Sindhu B Rupesh. 

The man is undergoing treatment at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, the designated hospital to treat coronavirus positive patients. 

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The district has so far recorded 25 positive cases and 12 have been discharged so far. 

DK district recorded three deaths to the pandemic and all three hail from Kasba in Bantwal. 

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 5

The district administration has already declared Boloor as containment zone soon after P 536 was tested positive.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

 