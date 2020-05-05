Karnataka: One more tests COVID-19 positive in Mangaluru

A 51-year-old man from Boloor in Mangaluru was tested positive for COVID-19. He was in the contact of P 536, said DC Sindhu B Rupesh.

The man is undergoing treatment at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, the designated hospital to treat coronavirus positive patients.

The district has so far recorded 25 positive cases and 12 have been discharged so far.

DK district recorded three deaths to the pandemic and all three hail from Kasba in Bantwal.

The district administration has already declared Boloor as containment zone soon after P 536 was tested positive.