Karnataka orders enhanced relief for flood victims

The state government has ordered that households that lost their clothes and belongings due to the July floods will receive a compensation of Rs 10,000. This includes Rs 3,800 under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Rs 6,200 paid by the state government from its coffers.

At least 10 people died and thousands were displaced following heavy rainfall that caused floods in 47 taluks across 11 districts.

The government also ordered compensation to people whose homes sustained damages due to floods.

The damages have been categorised into four to determine compensation. Homes that suffered 75% and more damage (Category A) will get Rs 5 lakh against the norm of Rs 95,100.

Homes damaged between 25-75% (Category B, requiring complete reconstruction) will also get Rs 5 lakh against Rs 95,100. Homes damaged between 25-75 per cent requiring repairs (Category B-1) will get Rs 3 lakh against Rs 95,100. Homes with 15-25 per cent partial damage (Category C) will get Rs 50,000 against Rs 5,200.

This was the compensation structure the government followed last year. “A fresh order has been issued as the state government is paying over and above the NDRF/SDRF norms. The order will ensure deputy commissioners stick to the compensation figures decided upon by the government instead of those prescribed as per the NDRF/SDRF norms,” Principal Secretary (Revenue) Tushar Girinath said.