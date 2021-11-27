Karnataka panchayat polls likely in February, says Eshwarappa

Karnataka panchayat polls likely in February, says KSE

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa exuded confidence that taluk panchayat and Zilla panchayat polls are likely to be held in February as the committee formed for delimitation of panchayat constituencies is expected to submit its report in January.

Speaking to media persons in Davangere on Saturday, he said, the Congress party has fielded people who have no link with the party as its nominee in the legislative council polls. "It has given tickets to people in many constituencies only because they have money. This is harmful to democracy."

He said, "JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy stated that the party would take a call on supporting the party in constituencies where JD(S) has not fielded candidates a few days before the polls.

"I expect JD(S) to back BJP in such constituencies as Congress is the major political rival for it in Karnataka."

