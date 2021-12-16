Karnataka plans amendment to RGUHS Act eyeing Rs 1,500-cr funds

With an eye on Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences’ (RGUHS) funds worth Rs 1,500 crore, the state government has proposed an amendment to the existing Act in the ongoing winter session of the state legislature.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar has sent a note directing the principal secretary, Medical Education Department, to propose a necessary amendment to the RGUHS Act.

According to the minister’s note, a copy of which was accessed by DH read, “Chapter 4 of the RGUHS Act speaks about the utilisation of the funds, its management and audit. Under the provision to section 40, it is clear that with respect to utilisation of funds, the directions of the state government shall be final. However, if any such limitation is cast on the government with respect to the utilisation of funds, it is imperative to introduce suitable amendments to the statute so as to enable the government to ensure that funds are put to effective use in the interest of extending better healthcare services to the general public.”

The minister has also instructed the officials to bring in suitable amendments to the Act during the winter session of the legislature.

However, RGUHS authorities and syndicate members are not pleased with the minister’s move to take away the funds. “The funds were collected in the form of fees from students towards examinations over several years. How could the government spend it on health care services,” a syndicate member

questioned.

Dr K S Ravindranath, former vice-chancellor of RGUHS, said, “The funds available in the university are purely sourced from students and it should be utilised on the improvement of medical education services at government medical colleges to improve the quality of education. The health and family welfare department should utilise funds allocated to them for providing better health services.”

Pointing out that the RGUHS is still struggling to have a permanent campus, yet another syndicate member said, “It is sad that rather than focussing on getting a permanent campus, the minister is planning to spend it elsewhere.”

RGUHS officials revealed that they will write to the state government expressing their dissent over the proposal. “If the government still goes ahead with its decision to utilise the funds, then we will be forced to approach the court of law,” cautioned another syndicate member.

Dr Jayakara S M, vice-chancellor in-charge, RGUHS, said, “We have received the communication from the government and will place it before the syndicate for a decision.”

Sources in the department said the plan is to replace the vice-chancellor with the principal secretary of the medical education department as the chairperson of the Finance Committee.

According to the provisions under the existing Act, the syndicate’s decision is final on the utilisation of funds with the state government kept in the loop. But with the proposed amendment, the government can issue directives to the university over the utilisation of funds.

