Karnataka plans internship for medicos in government colleges

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday directed authorities to approach the National Medical Council with a proposal to make one-year internships for medical students at government hospitals compulsory. Bommai also ordered district medical officers to be relieved from administrative work at hospitals and for KAS officers to be appointed in their stead.

He issued these directions at a review meeting on the health and medical education departments. During the meeting, Bommai also asked the medical education department to issue orders to open a government medical college at Chitradurga.

At present, Karnataka already has a rule mandating medical graduates to work in rural areas for one year.

According to a release, Bommai directed officials to formulate an integrated nutrition programme for mothers and children. “Greater focus is needed in this regard at taluk and district levels. Get the necessary funds to improve the nutrition level and bring a significant change in this regard within a year," a release quoted Bommai as saying.

Bommai further instructed that new primary health centres should come up only in districts where they are needed. Also, he stressed the need for dialysis centres to be started under the PPP model.

The CM sought to streamline the availability of medicines at government hospitals. Patients should get quality medicines at minimum price in government hospitals, he said, adding that the distribution of drugs should be decentralised.

“Government drug outlets should have all the medicines. Stock and account records should be digitised. The quality of the medicines purchased should be confirmed. Medicines should be procured directly from the manufacturers after comparing their price in neighbouring states,” Bommai said.

