Karnataka plans its own computer emergency response team

IT/BT Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Friday that the state government had plans to set up a Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) for “effective coordination of responses” against cyber attacks.

He was speaking while inaugurating the national cyber security awareness month at Vidhana Soudha.

“In the post-Covid situation, as we are moving towards large-scale digital transformation, challenges to cyber security are also on the rise,” Narayan said. “Protecting our IT assets assets is of paramount importance and the upcoming generation needs to be cyber-sensitive from the student-level itself,” he said. Pointing out that several topics related to cyber security were part of diploma and engineering curriculum, Narayan said cyber awareness would be created among all students.