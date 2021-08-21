Karnataka plans reform to end land conversion woes

A year after the ownership of agricultural land was liberalised, the state government is gearing up for another major reform: simplifying land conversion, a process notorious for delays and allegations of corruption.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who took part in the Prajavani phone-in programme, said the government is considering doing away with the existing process in the wake of complaints.

While Ashoka did not elaborate, the government is likely to amend the Karnataka Land Revenue Act.

Conversion refers to allowing agricultural lands to be used for non-agricultural purposes — residential, industrial, commercial and so on. This requires a conversion order to be issued, usually by a deputy commissioner.

The minister also said the server issues bedevilling property registration at sub-registrar offices will be fixed soon.

In 2019, Karnataka claimed it was the first state to take the conversion process online. This affidavit-based system promised a hassle-free service for agricultural landowners to get their land converted for non-agricultural use.

Under the online system, applicants had to submit the latest record of rights, tenancy and crops (RTC), a copy of the mutation record, a 11E sketch (only if there are multiple landowners) and an affidavit on a Rs 200 stamp paper. Otherwise, the process required over a dozen documents to be submitted.

However, officials are said to be skirting the online system to keep the process manual. Last year, the state government amended the Karnataka Land Reforms Act by repealing Sections 79 (A), (B) and (C), making way for non-agriculturists to purchase agricultural land.

“When we did this, there was much resistance. But, because of the amendment, the government has mopped up over Rs 400 crore in stamp duty,” Ashoka said, adding that the scrapping of the sections curbed corruption.

The 2021-22 Budget proposed amending the Karnataka Land Revenue Act “with an aim to simplify the land conversion process based on the approval of the master plan or as per the approval of the planning authority”.

During the phone-in programme, Ashoka assured citizens that the server problem hampering property registration in sub-registrar offices will be fixed soon. “There are server problems in the entire state. In some places, there’s little battery back-up. We’re giving Rs 12 crore to fix this. Also, we’re developing a new software, which will make everything alright. It will be in place within six months,” he said.