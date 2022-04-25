Karnataka plans special housing scheme for Dalits

Karnataka plans special housing scheme for Dalits

The new scheme is in line with the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government’s plan to win over Dalits ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 25 2022, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 22:38 ist
CM Bommai file photo. Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka Social Welfare department on Monday picked four districts for a pilot project of providing homes or sites to Scheduled Caste families. 

One district has been chosen from every division: Chitradurga from Bengaluru division, Chamarajanagar from Mysuru division, Raichur from Kalaburagi division and Haveri from Belagavi division.  

This was decided at a meeting, chaired by Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary with department officials. 

Karnataka has 5.46 lakh homeless and siteless families. The minister directed officials to visit the four districts and identify such SC families and provide them with shelter expeditiously. 

A senior officer said the department is still working out the modalities. Existing housing schemes cover only a small number of SC beneficiaries, the officer added. 

The new scheme is in line with the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government’s plan to win over Dalits ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.  

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Dalits
housing scheme
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | World's top 10 richest women in 2022

In Pics | World's top 10 richest women in 2022

World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119

World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119

Six tips for post-pandemic parenting

Six tips for post-pandemic parenting

I was touched inappropriately at a young age: Kangana

I was touched inappropriately at a young age: Kangana

In Pics | 10 most active volcanoes around the world

In Pics | 10 most active volcanoes around the world

 