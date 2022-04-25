Karnataka plans special housing scheme for Dalits

The Karnataka Social Welfare department on Monday picked four districts for a pilot project of providing homes or sites to Scheduled Caste families.

One district has been chosen from every division: Chitradurga from Bengaluru division, Chamarajanagar from Mysuru division, Raichur from Kalaburagi division and Haveri from Belagavi division.

This was decided at a meeting, chaired by Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary with department officials.

Karnataka has 5.46 lakh homeless and siteless families. The minister directed officials to visit the four districts and identify such SC families and provide them with shelter expeditiously.

A senior officer said the department is still working out the modalities. Existing housing schemes cover only a small number of SC beneficiaries, the officer added.

The new scheme is in line with the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government’s plan to win over Dalits ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

