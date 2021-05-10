Karnataka plans to open triaging centres in 10 districts: Arvind Limbavali

'K'tala plans to open triaging centres in 10 districts'

He said said the government intended to set up ward-level triaging centres in the urban areas

  • May 10 2021, 20:14 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 20:14 ist
Karnataka Minister Arvind Limbavali. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Minister Arvind Limbavali on Monday said there are plans to open triaging centres for complete physical tests of Covid-19 patients in ten districts of the state.

Limbavali, who held a video conference with the deputy commissioners, municipal commissioners and district health officers of 10 districts, said the government intended to set up ward-level triaging centres in the urban areas.

Limbavali, the Forest and Kannada-Culture and Nodal Minister for Covid war room call centre, told the officers to check if the districts had the facilities, including human resource, required to open the centres and inform him immediately.

On the suggestions of the officers, Limbavali said he would ask the government to consider starting mobile testing centres.

Deputy commissioners from Dakshina Kannada, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalburagi, Davanagere, Belagavi and Shivamogga, Udupi, Kodagu and Mandya attended the conference.

