10 kg rice to BPL card holders if Congress comes to power: Siddaramaiah

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that 10 kg rice would be provided per person per month to BPL card holders if his party were to assume power after next year’s elections.

He was addressing the gathering at a Kanaka Jayanti programme here.

The BJP government has stopped all development works implemented by the Congress government, he alleged.

“They have not constructed a single house for the poor. Should such people come back to power,” the leader of the Opposition asked.

“The BJP men do not miss any opportunity to point out that Congress leaders had been to jail. Did the home minister of this country (Amit Shah) go to his in-law’s house? He was in jail for more than three years. Did he not become home minister and national president of BJP?”

Commenting on ‘Silent’ Sunil, at whose blood donation camp a few BJP leaders were present, he said, “Silent Sunil is a rowdy-sheeter. There is a search warrant against him. Is it right to share the dais with him? If we question this, BJP leaders say there are rowdy-sheeters in the Congress too. It has become an epidemic among BJP men. Chief Minister Bommai too is suffering from that disease”.

Shivanandapuri Swami of Kanaka Gurupeetha said, “Siddaramaiah should become chief minister again for people’s welfare”.

MLA Byrathi Suresh said, “Siddaramaiah’s cooperation is needed to win 40 to 50 constituencies in Karnataka”.

Former MLA K B Chandrashekar said if people of Kuruba community do not support Siddaramaiah, it will turn out to be a curse for the next generation.