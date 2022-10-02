14 JD(S) workers booked for attack on BJP MLC Yogeshwar's car

The Channapatna Rural police on Sunday booked 14 JD(S) leaders and workers for allegedly pelting stones and eggs at BJP MLC, C P Yogeshwar’s car during the ground-breaking ceremony for works on rural roads and C C drains on Saturday.

Based on the complaint lodged by Yogeshwar’s car driver Venkatesh, the police have booked the JD(S) workers under IPC sections 353 and 427. A constable of the hannapatna rural station, who was deployed at the venue for bandobust, has also lodged a complaint stating that a few JD(S) workers threw stones at him while providing security for the MLC.

Miffed over not inviting local MLA H D Kumaraswamy for the ground-breaking ceremonies in five villages, JD(S) workers had staged protests at all venues and attacked Yogeshwar’s car with stones and eggs at Bhairapatna on Saturday.

Following the complaints against the party workers, JD(S) youth wing state president Nikhil Kumaraswamy met Channapatna DySP Omprakash on Sunday. Speaking to reporters Nikhil said, “The police should not have allowed the ground-breaking ceremonies as the district administration had cancelled the events. Police action on the JD(S) workers was not right.”