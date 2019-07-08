14 MLAs from Karnataka leave Mumbai for Goa

In a surprising turn of events, 13 rebel Congress-JD(S) legislators and an Independent MLA from Karnataka - who were camping in Mumbai - have moved to Goa.

The MLAs have been staying in the Sofitel Hotel in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Meanwhile, 10 MLAs are expected to arrive in Mumbai as the political crisis deepened in Karnataka.

Two senior BJP leaders including MLC Prasad Lad, who is the Maharashtra unit vice president and a close confidante of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP Yuva Morcha president Mohit Bharatiya are in touch with the legislators.

On Saturday evening, 12 MLAs of Congress and JD(S) have checked into the Sofitel Hotel, while one reached on Sunday. Independent MLA H Nagesh reached on Monday.

According to sources, all the 14 MLAs have left for Goa and they are expected to be put up in a luxury resort away from public glare.

Bharatiya is accompanying the MLAs who are headed for Goa.

On Sunday midnight, the MLAs led by senior Congress leader S T Somashekar had ruled out taking back resignations and head back to Bengaluru.