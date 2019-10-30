23 Gokak TP members quit Congress

A total of 23 members of Gokak Taluk Panchayat led by president Sunanda Karguppi resigned as primary members of Congress on Wednesday.

A letter to this effect faxed by them to Belagavi District Rural Congress president Vinay Navalgatti.

They also submitted a letter to the Taluk Panchayat executive officer in this regard.

Sunanda informed that she and other members were quitting Congress party on their own and there was no pressure from any quarters.