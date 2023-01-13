2A quota for K'taka Panchamasalis: Protesters block way

2A quota for Karnataka Panchamasalis: Protesters block NH-4

The agitators breached the barricades placed by the police and blocked the traffic for one hour

DHNS
DHNS, Shiggaon (Haveri district),
  • Jan 13 2023, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2023, 06:13 ist
Members of Panchamasali community, led by Kudalasangama Peeth seer Basavajaya Mrutyunjaya, stage a highway block in Shiggaon, Haveri district, on Friday, demanding 2A category reservation for the community. Credit: DH Photo

An hour-long blockade of NH-4 by the members of the Panchamasali community demanding 2A category for the Lingayat sub-sect threw traffic haywire on the busy highway on Friday.

The agitating members of the Panchamasali community, led by Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peeth seer Basavajaya Mrutyunjaya, staged a sit-in at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Circle. They shelved their plan to lay siege to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence in the town and chose to block the highway.

The agitators breached the barricades placed by the police and blocked the traffic for one hour. They burnt the effigies of CM Bommai and his predecessor B S Yediyurappa and raised slogans against the government. A long line of vehicles stranded for kilometres on both Hubballi and Haveri sides.

BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, former minister Vinay Kulkarni, former MLAs Vijayananda Kashappanavar and H S Shivashankarappa, leaders Gangebhavi Shashidhar Yeligar, Rajeshwari Patil among others were present.

Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Lingayat

