3 members of a family killed in roof collapse

Three members of a family died after the dampened roof of their house caved in at Yalamagera village of the taluk in the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Sujatha (22), her younger brothers Amaresha (18) and Gavisiddappa (15). Their father Somanna Kudarimoti had a miraculous escape in the tragedy.

The roof of the dilapidated mud house had dampened owing to drizzle three days ago.

All the four of the family were sleeping out side the house on Monday night, but had to move inside after it started raining.

In the early hours, heavy rafter and mud fell on the three, killing them on the spot. Somanna who was sleeping in a room in the interiors survived. Somanna’s wife had died nine years ago.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man was struck dead by lightning in Kudarihal village of Ranebennur taluk.

The deceased has been identified as Shivanandappa Balannanavar. He was working in his fields when lightning struck him.

Rain in Ballari, U-K dists

Heavy rain on Monday night wreaked havoc acorss Kudligi taluk in Ballari district. Standing crops had been washed away while more than 20 houses have suffered partial damage.

Rain accompanied by thunder lashed coastal areas of Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday. While there was heavy rain in Bhatkal for more than an hour there were reports of moderate rain in Gokarna, Kumta and Honnavar.

Heavy rain accompained by thunder and lightning lashed several parts of Sivamogga district.