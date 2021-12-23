‘40% commission’ makes noise in Karnataka Legislative Council

The Opposition MLCs demonstrated in the Legislative Council demanding a written answer from Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol on kickback charges levelled by contractors.

The ‘40% commission’ charge was raised by the Congress’ C M Ibrahim who suggested the government to constitute a joint house committee to look into the allegation made by the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association.

“A permanent solution is needed as similar issues have been heard for a long time. Corruption is taking place in transfers also. About 60% of votes in elections have become purchasable. Distribution of money for getting votes came to fore during recently held MLC polls. People are not respecting the elected representatives. Only a few IAS officials are honest. The Contractors’ association said that 10% commission goes to politicians and 30% to officials,” he noted.

“Based on my experience while working with the planning commission, I say if Re 1 is released from Bengaluru, only 40 paise reaches the village,” he added.

“The Association members may be called for explanation and a case may be booked against them if the allegation is wrong,” he said when the BJP MLC N Ravikumar said somebody associated with the Congress might have written the letter (contractors’ association letter to the Prime Minister).

There was a verbal duel between the opposition and the ruling members. In his response, Karjol observed that the views of the Association comprising 800 members could not be considered as the opinion of all 42,000 registered contractors in the state.

“Even Kengal Hanumanthaiah had to face corruption charges regarding the construction of the Vidhan Soudha. Making allegations without evidence is not correct. Let the contractor who made 40% commission allegation explain how he can implement works with just 60% of the amount. Let him give the list of those who received commission,” Karjol said.

The House was adjourned when Opposition members started a protest seeking a written answer from the minister.

