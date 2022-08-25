40% cut: Boycott works, Kumaraswamy tells contractors

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy advised contractors on Thursday to boycott works in protest against the huge cuts they claim they have to pay.

Reacting to the recent allegation by the Contractors' Association against Horticulture minister Munirathna, Kumaraswamy said that the contractors across the state must boycott work at least for one year, if commission or percentage is demanded.

Addressing a news conference in Bengaluru on Thursday, he said, "The contractors should teach a lesson to the government by not participating in the tenders and also they should place the documents before the public on the allegations they have raised."

Kumaraswamy said that making just allegations and statements does not give a solution.

Questioning the statement by minister Munirathna, who threatened of filing a defamation suit, Kumaraswamy said that Munirathna was also a contractor earlier. "What ethics does Munirathna have to file defamation? He was also a contractor before becoming an MLA. Everyone knows that an innocent life was sacrificed for the work he did at Ganganagar in Bengaluru," he said.