6 MCC violation cases booked in Haveri district

A total of six cases of violation of model code of conduct have been booked in Haveri district so far, including cases against Opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah and Health Minister Sriramulu, informed K G Devaraj, superintendent of police (SP).

Speaking with mediapersons here on Tuesday, the SP said that the election flying squad had complained that in the campaigns held at Ranebennur and Hirekerur Assembly constituencies, the candidates had tried to lure the voters. Both the complaints will be examined and a report will be submitted to the Election Commission, he said.

A complaint had been booked against Siddaramaiah for his speech at the Hirekerur constituency, where he had stated that "Bombay Note, Bannikodage Vote". A case has been booked against Sriramulu, for his speech at Kumarapatanam, wherein he had promised to announce 7.5 per cent reservation for the members of the Scheduled Caste.

Plaint against CM too

The flying squad has also complained against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for assuring the voters that "If the BJP comes to power, we will make Rattihalli constituency into a model constituency by ensuring more grants."

However, the chief minister had not clearly stated how much grants will be provided. Further action will be initiated after seeking legal opinion, Devaraj added.