Karnataka BJP MLC A H Vishwanath on Friday expressed his anguish against his own party over its poll promise of free Covid-19 vaccine to all if the party is voted to power in Bihar.

Speaking to reporters, Vishwanath condemned the party's election manifesto for Bihar. He asked the party leadership, "Will you let the people die, if they do not vote for BJP in Bihar?"

"Covid is a serious issue and no political party should take such an issue for the election manifesto," he said.