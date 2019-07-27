A happy homecoming for Yediyurappa at Bookanakere

It was festive mood at Bookanakere, the birthplace of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in KR Pet taluk of the district, as he arrived there a day after taking oath as chief minister on Saturday.

The people were happy to receive the chief minister, who made the village popular across the state. Yediyurappa received a warm welcome from his relatives as well as villagers. The people performed arathi to Yediyurappa and distributed sweets.

Yediyurappa offered prayers at Adishakti Gogalamma temple and visited his house nearby. He also offered prayers at Gavi Siddalingeshwara temple at Kapanahalli and promised to develop the village.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said “I will prove majority in the Assembly 100%,” he said.

Yediyurappa’s son, also MP, B Y Raghavendra and MLA Basavaraj Bommai were present.

He visited Melukote Cheluvanarayana Swami temple in Pandavapura taluk and offered special prayers. He said he prayed for strength so that he can give pro-people governance and for the welfare of the state.

Yediyurappa promised to sanction Rs 2 crore for the construction of ‘Annadana Bhavan’ in Melukote. He said, he has convened a meeting of deputy commissioners and ZP CEOs in Bengaluru on August 2 and will sanction the funds. Yediyurappa instructed to identify necessary land for the Bhavan.

Yediyurappa said, he will take all necessary measures to develop the region. He said he had sanctioned sufficient funds for the development of the region earlier too.

A widow, along with her physically-challenged son, urged Yeddiyurappa to support her family. She said the government had sanctioned Rs 1,000 pension for her son in 2013, but he was receiving only Rs 500 till 2017. Yediyurappa said he would direct the DC to take measures to release the arrears.