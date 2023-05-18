A rarity: DK brothers sing different tunes!

DK Shivakumar might have publicly accepted the Congress High Command's decision not to give him Chief Minister but his brother and Lok Sabha MP DK Suresh on Thursday expressed displeasure over the development.

Shivakumar had to accept the High Command formula of Siddaramaiah leading the Karnataka government and he told reporters that he and Siddaramaiah were asked by the leadership to work together.

"Since the Congress Legislative Party in its earlier meeting passed a one-line resolution to leave the decision to high command, whatever the top brass decision we have to accept it. Now I abide by the party top leader's decision," Shivakumar told reporters here, before leaving for Bengaluru.

"(Congress president Mallikarjun) Kharge-ji gave us a formula. We (Siddaramaiah and himself) have accepted it. No problems in Congress. All is well in the party now and in future also," he said.

Read | Why Siddaramaiah and not Shivakumar?

However, Suresh, who is always seen as his brother's closest aide, did not hide his disappointment. " I am not happy. I expected my brother to be the Chief Minister. That did not happen. In the interest of the state and fulfilling people's aspirations Shivakumar accepted the high command decision. We have to abide by the high command decision. We are hoping for a better future for Shivakumar. Let us hope for good days for Shivakumar," he told reporters.

When asked whether he was happy with the developments, Shivakumar evaded a direct reply and retorted angrily, "if you want to hear me you stay here. Otherwise please leave the place."

On whether he has got any assurance from Sonia Gandhi on power sharing, he said, "wait and watch. Time will tell everything. I have to go a long way. Our party came to power with 135 seats. Our main aim is to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Karnataka and give good governance. We will do it and work together. Our first aim was to bring the party to power. Now running the government and giving good governance is our priority. We will deliver all our promises," he said.

Sources close to Shivakumar claimed that while asking him to accept the Deputy Chief Minister post, the High Command assured to protect his interest and fulfil his demand. They have also offered "formula" for which they told him not to discuss or debate, they claimed.

Separately, Siddaramaiah dismissed reports of power sharing. "Who told you that there will be power-sharing? Everything that appears in the media is not correct."