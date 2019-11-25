A tough road ahead for JD(S) in Hunsur

It’s a tough time for the JD(S) in Hunsur Assembly segment in the upcoming byelection as the party lacks the frontline local leaders.

The party’s wrong decisions resulted in the collapse of leadership in the segment. At present, Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda is the only prominent leader of the region. But, he has remained neutral. He is not campaigning for party candidate Devarahalli Somashekar.

Even JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh, who represents KR Nagar segment, neighbouring Hunsur, is not to be seen in the campaign. Mahesh was present only when former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy took out a roadshow, recently.

Even though JD(S) leaders Kumaraswamy, H D Deve Gowda, H D Revanna and Prajwal Revanna are campaigning in the segment, people have a feeling that the leaders are outsiders.

No prominent leaders

According to party workers, the leaders have failed to groom second-line leaders. After Devegowda and late MLA S Chikkamadu shifted from Hunsur segment in 2013, the party lacks frontline leaders. The party has failed to support emerging leaders. According to the workers, the party would have provided a platform for C Anil, son of Chikkamadu, or G D Harish Gowda, son of Deve Gowda.

While Devegowda shifted to Chamundeshwari, Chikkamadu shifted to HD Kote in 2013. Chikkamadu, a prominent ST leader, had served as JD(S) district president and had his own followers in HD Kote and Hunsur region.

Chikkamadu contested thrice from Hunsur, twice on Congress ticket and once on JD(S) ticket. But, he was not elected. Chikkamadu’s family has its own followers in the segment.

Following the death of Chikkamadu in 2017, his son Anil, who was JD(S) ZP member, representing Hangod constituency, joined the Congress in 2018, as JD(S) declined to field him from HD Kote Assembly segment. Anil defeated Chikkanna of JD(S) by a margin of 22,093 votes in HD Kote.

Vokkaligas divided

A majority of the voters in Hunsur belong to SC community, followed by Vokkaligas. But, in this election, the Vokkaliga community people are divided between JD(S) and BJP. Several people are also in favour of the Congress.

A majority of the Vokkaligas are the supporters of Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy. But, this time, BJP leader C P Yogeshwara, also a Vokkaliga, who was an aspirant of ‘B’ form from BJP, has managed to attract a section of Vokkaligas towards the BJP.

It has to be noted that a section of Vokkaligas openly declared support to BJP’s A H Vishwanath, in a meeting.