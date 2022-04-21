AAP alternative to all 3 parties in K'taka: Kodihalli

AAP alternative to all 3 parties in Karnataka: Kodihalli Chandrashekar

Chandrashekar was of the view that only AAP could provide corruption-free governance in the state

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Apr 21 2022, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 22:19 ist
Kodihalli Chandrashekar. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha (KRRS) leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar, who joined AAP on Thursday said that people of the state are “ridiculing” Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying corruption had increased under the BJP government.

“You had made fun of the past Congress government calling it a 20% government. However, now they are ridiculing you,” he said, alleging that politicians are seeking 40% commission from contractors.

Read | AAP will form its third govt in Karnataka: Arvind Kejriwal

He also attacked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for failing to repeal the farm laws, even after the Central government repealed them following a 13-month-long protest by farmers. The government had assured to withdraw them in the Belagavi session of the legislature and then during the session in Bengaluru. But, their assurances are yet to be realised, he said.

Chandrashekar was of the view that only AAP could provide corruption-free governance in the state. “AAP is an alternative to all three political parties in the state. KRRS will back AAP in 2023 elections,” he added.

Karnataka
Aam Aadmi Party
Karnataka Politics
BJP
Congress
JD(S)

