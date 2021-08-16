AAP files complaint against BJPs Arvind Limbavali

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has filed a complaint against BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali for threatening a person who leased a building to set up an AAP office.

Addressing a media briefing, AAP Bengaluru president Mohan Dasari accused Limbavali of threatening the building owner of the newly opened party office at Bellandur.

"Ashok Mrutyunjay, who is president of Mahadevapura unit of AAP had leased the building at Kasavanahalli Circle and opened the office on Sunday. Limbavali, who knew about this, has threatened the owner and warned of consequences if AAP office was not emptied," Mohan alleged.

The party has filed a police complaint about the issue.

He accused Limbavali of resorting to goonda-ism and misusing his powers as legislator of the constituency.

AAP state media coordinator alleged that Limbavali had issued the threat rattled that his illegalities will surface due to AAPs work in the region. The party will hold state-wide agitations if the legislator continues such behaviour, he said.

