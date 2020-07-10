‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ package guidelines in a month, says Angadi

Guidelines for the Rs 20 lakh crore ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ package will be issued by respective states and banks in about a month's time. Entrepreneurs and youth who want to establish small-scale industries to become self-reliant and provide employment for others should be ready with their project reports and proposals as licenses too have been eased by the centre to ensure that all avail benefit of the package, Suresh Angadi, Minister of State for Railways, said.

Angadi told reporters on Friday that the Covid-19 pandemic needs to be converted into an opportunity to become self-reliant. Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package has taken a step towards reviving the economy by providing collateral-free loans to micro, small and medium enterprises, small-scale industries, one-time partial credit guarantee and funds for the agriculture sector.

To support MSMEs, collateral-free loans of Rs 3 lakh crore have been announced and Rs 1.10 lakh crore has been sanctioned under emergency credit line guarantee scheme to more than 30 lakh units, Rs 20,000 crore credit guarantee scheme has been introduced to provide additional credit facility to 2 lakh MSMEs. In government tenders, global tenders will not be allowed in order to help MSMEs grow, he said.

Various other programmes announced include food security for a population of 80 crore, one that was twice the population of United States of America, one-nation-one-ration-card scheme, MGNREGA has been allocated additional Rs 40,000 crore, he stated.

Regarding banks and Industries Department including Small Scale Industries not giving information about the schemes and checklist to apply for the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package, Angadi said, banks at national and state level have been made known about the package and were preparing the guidelines of documents needed and credit eligibility of the applicant.

States will also have to prepare guidelines to be implemented for the package through the Industries Department. In a month's time, people could get benefit of the package announced.

Youth should be prepared to establish small scale industries at village and small towns that will make them self-reliant and also provide employment opportunity for others. Food processing industry has scope and its high time people from the rural avail the benefit, he expressed.