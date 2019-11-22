‘Aayaram, gayaram’ situation in the nation: Oppn leader

CLP leader Siddaramaiah, on Thursday said that the whole country is facing ‘Aayaram, Gayaram’ (switching parties) situation, with the MLAs sold like cattle and fowls, hopping from one party to another.

Campaigning for Congress candidate K B Chandrashekar here, he alleged that “Yediyurappa is into horse-trading whenever he comes to power. The people must send home the leaders, who had hopped to other parties for selfish motives. Defection should be eradicated to save the democracy.”

“BJP leader B Sriramulu has said not to call the defected MLAs as disqualified. He has pointed out that Siddaramaiah too has defected. I did not quit JD(S). They expelled me. It was after that I started AHINDA. Later, I joined Congress, upon invited by the party. He should know the history before speaking. He has not read the Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution properly,” Siddaramaiah taunted.

CLP leader flays BJP, JD(S)

Siddaramaiah also pointed out the various schemes introduced during his tenure like Anna Bhagya, for a hunger-free state. “If that was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, why was it not implemented in Gujarat, Maharashtra and other states?” he questioned.

“BJP and JD(S) have not contributed anything for the state. Their achievements are zero. JD(S) leaders have been telling that they will not allow BJP government to fall. The party does not have any ideal, policies and norms,”

he said.

‘Desh Bhakt’

Siddaramaiah also ridiculed the ‘Desh Bhakt’ statement of Narendra Modi. Congress party was born pre-independence, while BJP was formed after independence. Modi, who has been claiming that he is ‘Desh Bhakt’ was born in 1950s. How can he call himself as desh bhakt,” he questioned.