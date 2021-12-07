‘Administration machinery has failed in state’

Former minister B Ramanath Rai lashed out at Home Minister Araga Jnanendra for his recent outburst against police department.

Rai told reporters at district Congress Bhavan on Monday that the statements by the home minister showed police officials in a poor light.

The minister’s criticism against police department reveals that administration machinery in the state has failed.

Rai, declaring Jnanendra as an incompetent home minister, said the minister’s remarks on his own department seems to justify claims of corrupt practices being followed in the transfer of officials. He also wondered why BJP leaders were silent on complaints from contractors’ association to prime minister that those in power were demanding 40% commission.

“During election campaigns in Karnataka, Narendra Modi called the then Siddaramaiah-led state government as 10% commission Sarkar. What is the PM’s take on the present government and its 40% commission?” Rai asked.

Rai declared on taking retirement from politics if anyone showed a single house allocated to a beneficiary in Gram Panchayat under the housing scheme during the tenure of present BJP-led state government. During Siddaramaiah’s government in state, at least 60 houses were sanctioned to beneficiaries in each Gram Panchayat, he recollected.

“BJP is responsible for diluting the power of Gram Panchayats. No development works had taken place here after the BJP government took over,” he said and expressed his confidence on Congress candidate winning the Legislative Council elections.

