After PFI ban, Siddaramaiah demands action against RSS; Bommai hits back

Following the Union government’s decision to ban PFI and seven other organisations, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday demanded a similar action against the RSS which garnered a sharp retort from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“We are not opposed to action being initiated against those going against the law and disturbing the peace in society. In the same manner, RSS is also disturbing the peace in society. So, action should be taken against them, too,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, the BJP responded to an August 16 tweet by Siddaramaiah demanding a ban on PFI. “We have walked the talk. We hunted down all the vultures that you reared under the ‘Ugra Bhagya’ scheme,” the BJP said.

Responding to this, Siddaramaiah said: “Why didn’t they ban (PFI) till now? They’ve done it after we exerted pressure.”

Hitting back, Bommai said Siddaramaiah’s statements “reflect the Congress’ relationship” with the PFI.

Pointing out that Siddaramaiah, as chief minister, had withdrawn cases against PFI, Bommai said: “Do you need more evidence for (their relationship)?”

Describing Siddaramaiah’s statements as “mere political and meaningless”, Bommai hailed RSS as a “patriotic” organisation.

“Siddaramaiah has to say such things. He wants to link everything to the RSS. He can’t do his politics without blaming the RSS,” he said.

“Why should RSS be banned? For their patriotic work? For coming to the help of the needy? For fighting to save the country’s culture and tradition? It’s not right to make such statements for the sake of politics,” Bommai said.

Asked about the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is considered to be the PFI’s political arm, Bommai said the Union government would decide in the days to come. “SDPI is a registered political party,” he pointed out. “To ban the SDPI, there are separate laws and rules. When the situation arises, the Centre will decide.”

Bommai also slammed Congress MLA Tanveer Sait for calling the PFI ban a “political gimmick”.

The CM recalled that the PFI had attempted to kill Sait. “Back then, Sait said PFI was a big enemy and sought action. Now, he’s saying such things for political reasons,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Bommai said the demand to ban PFI was “long-pending” and even Opposition parties such as CPI, CPM and Congress wanted it. “Many top PFI leaders got training across the border,” he added.