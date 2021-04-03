After the assembly elections, Nadda to address Karnataka issue: Amit Shah

After Karnataka Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa's letter to Governor against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa brought rift within Cabinet to fore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the BJP National President J P Nadda will look into the issue after the end of five Assembly elections..

"After five states election, the party president will look into what happened in Karnataka," Amit Shah told a private news channel during the election campaign in West Bengal.

The party already pulled up Eshwarappa for writing a letter to the Governor instead of speaking to Chief Minister personally.

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh (in-charge Karnataka ), who will visit the state on his three-days tour from April 8, is likely to discuss with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Eshwarappa the differences between them, sources said.

Though Singh's tour will be mainly to campaign for the by-polls, he will also address the issue to put an end to the letter controversy, sources said.

Eshwarappa letter has brought focus on the brewing resentment against the CM in the cabinet and the growing discord against his style of functioning by a section of ministers.

The BJP top brass worried that the letter controversy might damage the party candidates' prospects in the by-polls.

Eshwarappa on Wednesday shot off a letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala and BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, in which the he accused Yediyurappa of direct interference in his ministry in violation of the Karnataka (Transaction of Business) Rules on division of power in the cabinet.