After 'unilateral' decisions, BS Yediyurappa told to consult party

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Karnataka, is learnt to have conveyed to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa that “some government decisions need to be made after consulting party leaders”.

This comes after a section of party legislators and leaders complained against Yediyurappa’s style of functioning — he was seen as having made some “unilateral” decisions such as the establishment of the Maratha and Veerashaiva-Lingayat development corporations, and the appointment of chairpersons/directors to various state-run companies.

Yediyurappa’s announcement that MLC CP Yogeeshwar would become a minister also caused heartburn among the legislators.

Arun Singh was in Belagavi on Friday and Saturday for the BJP's core committee and executive committee meetings.

He is said to have told Yediyurappa that some “sensitive” decisions required consultation with the party.

Last week, the chief minister had to put on hold a decision on getting the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community included on the national OBC list apparently after a phone call with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the party, Singh will arrive in Bengaluru late on Saturday. On Sunday, he will be hosted by Housing Minister V Somanna for breakfast, followed by lunch with Yediyurappa.

Cabinet expansion

Speculation is also rife that the much-touted expansion or reshuffle of Yediyurappa’s Cabinet will not happen until after the gram panchayat polls later this month.

However, Singh is expected to discuss Cabinet expansion with Yediyurappa on Sunday.