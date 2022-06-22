Agnipath: HDK sees conspiracy to impose 'Nazi system'

Agnipath: H D Kumaraswamy sees conspiracy to impose 'Nazi system'

He alleged that Agnipath was mooted by the people with RSS ideologies

DHNS
DHNS, Hassan,
  • Jun 22 2022, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2022, 23:11 ist
H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: PTI file photo

Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has termed the Centre’s Agnipath scheme “an experiment to impose the Nazi system,” which existed during the period of dictator Hitler.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Kumaraswamy said, “Didn’t the former recruitment system for defence forces protect the country? We don’t know the purpose of implementing the Agnipath scheme.”

He alleged that Agnipath was mooted by the people with RSS ideologies and is being implemented to extend its activities in the Army.

Referring to a slew of programmes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said: “Modi alone cannot take credit for all the achievements. There is a contribution of the previous governments also. Modi should remember it. The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project is the idea of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. But, Modi did not mention it.”

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Agnipath
Agnipath Row
H D Kumaraswamy
Nazi

What's Brewing

In a first, Seville to name and classify heatwaves

In a first, Seville to name and classify heatwaves

Varanasi Airport introduces announcements in Sanskrit

Varanasi Airport introduces announcements in Sanskrit

4 Gigs in Bengaluru to celebrate World Music Week

4 Gigs in Bengaluru to celebrate World Music Week

A peek into IKEA's largest store in India

A peek into IKEA's largest store in India

Why monkeypox may soon get a new name

Why monkeypox may soon get a new name

Can world number 1,204 win Wimbledon?

Can world number 1,204 win Wimbledon?

In Pics | Famous people who changed their gender

In Pics | Famous people who changed their gender

 