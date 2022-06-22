Agnipath: H D Kumaraswamy sees conspiracy to impose 'Nazi system'

Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has termed the Centre’s Agnipath scheme “an experiment to impose the Nazi system,” which existed during the period of dictator Hitler.
Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Kumaraswamy said, “Didn’t the former recruitment system for defence forces protect the country? We don’t know the purpose of implementing the Agnipath scheme.”
He alleged that Agnipath was mooted by the people with RSS ideologies and is being implemented to extend its activities in the Army.
Referring to a slew of programmes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said: “Modi alone cannot take credit for all the achievements. There is a contribution of the previous governments also. Modi should remember it. The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project is the idea of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. But, Modi did not mention it.”
